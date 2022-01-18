COVID-19 in Alberta today: Hinshaw to give update at 3:30 p.m.

Over the weekend, Alberta's COVID-19 hospitalizations increased to 1,007, the highest count since mid-October.

ICU admissions increased to 94.

Alberta also reported 23 COVID-19 deaths since Friday, including that of a child in the five-to-nine age group who had no pre-existing conditions. A total of 3,403 Albertans have died due to COVID-19.

Alberta Health also added 15,886 COVID-19 cases over the past three days, raising known active infections to 72,368.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw will give a COVID-19 update Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. Watch the news conference live on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.

OTHER COVID-19 RELATED NEWS

Alberta expects to receive its first limited supply of Paxlovid by the end of the week. Pfizer's COVID-19 antiviral treatment was the first oral at-home prescription medication to be cleared for use in Canada on Monday.

Alberta Health Minister Jason Copping has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now isolating with self-described mild symptoms.

Some Edmonton-area schools have moved classes online because of COVID-19 staffing pressures.

A petition asking the University of Lethbridge to make a formal decision about whether classes will be offered online or in person has been signed more than 1,300 times.