COVID-19 in Alberta today: Kenney, Copping, Hinshaw to give update
Alberta's top government and health officials will give Thursday's pandemic update.
Premier Jason Kenney, Health Minister Jason Copping, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw and Alberta Health Services president and CEO Dr. Verna Yiu are scheduled to speak at 3:30 p.m. MT.
As of Monday, Copping was isolating at home after testing positive for COVID-19. He will join the news conference virtually.
Watch it live on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.
The number of Albertans in hospital with COVID-19 rose to 1,101 on Wednesday, the sixth highest total of the pandemic.
Among those 1,101 are 108 patients in intensive care units, the highest count since Nov. 11.
The number of patients in hospital has grown by 33 per cent over the past seven days, according to the latest provincial data.
The province’s COVID-19 death total grew by one, to 3,413, after six deaths were reported but five were removed after being reclassified as non COVID-19 deaths.
There are now more than 67,000 known active cases in the province with more than 3,800 new cases reported over the last day. However, Alberta's chief medical officer of health estimates the true case count is more than 10 times that indicated by PCR results, as there are a number of restrictions on provincial PCR testing ability.
The next data update is scheduled for Thursday.
OTHER COVID-19 RELATED NEWS
Supply of the newly approved COVID-19 treatment pill was shipped by the federal government on Thursday to Alberta and other provinces. A spokesperson for the Alberta government said it could receive as many as 3,200 treatment courses by the end of the week.
Businesses are reporting trouble staying open during the fifth wave of the pandemic and feel all they can do is "hope" the tail end of the wave is near.
Doctors say they are seeing more children admitted to hospital with COVID-19 than in previous waves.
