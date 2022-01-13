COVID-19 in Alberta today: Kenney, Hinshaw to give afternoon update
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney will join Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw for a provincial pandemic update Thursday afternoon.
Watch the news conference live at 3:30 p.m. on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.
Fifteen more Albertans have died due to COVID-19, according to data released Wednesday.
The deaths bring the total number of COVID-19 deaths in Alberta up to 3,367.
There are now 748 patients in hospital with COVID-19, an increase of 219 over the past week. Similarly, the 82 patients in intensive care units is up by 23 over the past seven days.
The province reported on Wednesday 6,789 new COVID-19 cases on 17,800 tests, and there are now more than 61,000 known active cases in the province.
This week, the province introduced a number of new restrictions to testing eligibility with its chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, estimating the true case count was more than 10 times that indicated by PCR results.
Close to eight million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Alberta to date with 79.8 per cent of all Albertans having had at least a first dose and 73.2 per cent having had a second dose.
More than a quarter of all Albertans, 27.2 per cent, have also had a booster dose.
OTHER COVID-19 RELATED NEWS
Calgary and Edmonton are hosting separate hockey tournaments this week with about 600 teams each. Some sports and recreation organizations say operating tournaments and leagues as safely as possible is worth the risk to support players' mental and physical health.
Frontline workers say the cracks are forming in Alberta's health-care system, from ambulance service disruptionsto exhaustion among the workforce.
Calls for a circuit-breaker lockdown from Alberta's largest unions, representing hundreds of thousands of workers, have put the business community on edge, says the CEO of Calgary's chamber of commerce. She says Alberta needs to be focused on other tools, like vaccine mandates for workers, increased testing capacity, and contact tracing, to manage the wave of Omicron cases.
Evander Kane's suspension for submitting a fake COVID-19 vaccination card to the NHL and older allegations of gambling, throwing hockey games, and sexual and physical abuse "is not something that I look into much," Oilers captain Connor McDavid said on Wednesday. McDavid said the team's focus is winning games.
Prince Andrew's military affiliations, Royal patronages returned to the Queen: palace
Prince Andrew has returned his military affiliations and royal patronages to Queen Elizabeth, Buckingham Palace said on Thursday, a day after his lawyers failed to persuade a U.S. judge to dismiss a civil lawsuit against him which accuses the royal of sexual abuse.
'It seemed like a safe plan': Canadians who tested positive for COVID-19 abroad say they're paying for it
Canadians stuck abroad after testing positive for COVID-19 during a trip are warning others who are travelling during the Omicron wave to plan for travel disruptions that could cost thousands of dollars and keep them away from home for much longer than expected.
Vaccine mandate for truckers will have exemptions, CBSA says
With just days to go before a federal vaccine mandate for truck drivers is set to come into effect, the federal government says Canadian truckers will be exempt from Canada's new rules, but are still expected to face restrictions once the reciprocal American policy comes into effect.
Why variant statistics don't tell the full story of Omicron's spread in Canada
The number of COVID-19 variant cases logged across the country isn’t lining up with total case numbers being reported. CTVNews.ca spoke with a few experts who explained why.
Sask. Premier Scott Moe tests positive for COVID-19
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe has tested positive for COVID-19 on a rapid antigen test, according to his staff.
Inside an ICU where 70 per cent of COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated
This is where the Omicron wave is starting to show its worst side: inside the ICU at Toronto General, which is filling up with critically ill COVID-19 patients, the majority of whom are unvaccinated.
Polish scientists find gene that doubles risk of serious COVID-19
Polish scientists have found a gene that they say more than doubles the risk of becoming severely ill with COVID-19, a discovery they hope could help doctors identify people who are most at risk from the disease.
Trump hangs up on NPR interviewer after being pressed on 2020 election lies
Former U.S. president Donald Trump abruptly ended a telephone interview with National Public Radio after being pressed on lies about the 2020 election being 'stolen.'
Vaccination for kids best way to reduce COVID-19 risk in schools: doctor
As schools prepare for the return of in-person learning next Monday, parents in Ontario are being encouraged to get their children vaccinated against COVID-19, especially with changes coming to how potential outbreaks will be reported.
