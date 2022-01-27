COVID-19 in Alberta today: Kenney to join Hinshaw for Thursday update

Alberta's number of COVID-19 patients stands at 1,418 as of Wednesday afternoon, including 109 patients in intensive care units, which has held the same since late last week.

On Wednesday, the province reported 23 more COVID-19 deaths across several days.

There are more than 47,000 known active cases in the province, however, Alberta's top doctor has estimated the true case count is more than 10 times than what is indicated by PCR results.

Alberta Health has confirmed it has detected three cases of the BA. 2 variant, known as the Omicron subvariant, but not where it was detected. Federal heath officials told The Canadian Press on Wednesday 51 such cases had been detected throughout the country.

Eight million doses of vaccine have been administered, according to the latest data. Just over 80 per cent of the entire population has been vaccinated with at least one dose, while 73.9 per cent has received two shots.

Unvaccinated Albertans are outnumbered nearly four-to-one by those who have had at least a first shot of vaccine, but remain many times more likely to experience a severe outcome due to COVID-19 including hospitalization or death.

Premier Jason Kenney and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw will provide the provincial pandemic update on Thursday.

Watch the news conference live on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca at 3:30 p.m. MT.

OTHER COVID-19 RELATED NEWS

Tensions are flaring inside an Edmonton prison where inmates have reported to their lawyers being kept in their cell for more than 23 hours a day, sometimes.Correctional Service Canada denies there is inadequate staffing at Edmonton Institution, but confirmed at the beginning of the week that more than two dozen employees were sick with COVID-19.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is decrying the “fringe” views among some of those who are supporting the trucker convoy making its way to Parliament Hill to protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other policies they feel infringe on their freedoms.