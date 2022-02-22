COVID-19 in Alberta today: Long weekend data to be updated at 3:30 p.m.

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Lawmakers give Putin permission to use force outside Russia

Russian lawmakers on Tuesday authorized President Vladimir Putin to use military force outside the country -- a move that could presage a broader attack on Ukraine after the U.S. said an invasion was already underway there. Several European leaders said Russian troops rolled into rebel-held areas in eastern Ukraine after Putin recognized their independence.

A man holds a poster in support of Ukraine as he attends a demonstration near the Russian embassy to protest against the escalation of the tension between Russia and Ukraine in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island