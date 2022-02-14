COVID-19 in Edmonton and St. Albert schools by the numbers

Data on COVID-19 primarily focuses on active cases and hospitalizations but statistics compiled by CTV News shows how the disease has and continues to affect Edmonton and St. Albert schools.

The impact of the coronavirus was most apparent during the latest pandemic wave as the Omicron variant spreads more easily, causing staffing pressures for all regional school districts.

This page is built across three sections highlighting different aspects of COVID-19's impact on area schools. Scroll down or follow the links below to navigate.

STAFF ABSENCES

Edmonton Public Schools represents the city's largest school board, with almost 10,000 total staff, based on full-time equivalents.

Data provided to CTV News shows all staff absences, including those for COVID-19 and other illnesses.

The Greater St. Albert Catholic Schools district serves the municipalities of Morinville, Legal, and parts of Sturgeon County, in addition to St. Albert. It has approximately 355 staff members who serve around 5,500 students. Staff and student absences are reported together by the district.

The Edmonton Catholic School District has more than 4,100 total staff members serving more than 50,000 students in 96 schools.

STUDENT ABSENCES

Edmonton Public Schools has more than 105,000 students and 212 schools, most of which are elementary schools.

Student absences within the district are reported as a percentage of the total student population based on reporting by parents, not confirmed PCR testing.

St. Albert Public Schools has more than 8,600 students and more than 700 staff members. The district only shares cases of COVID-19 that are self-reported by staff and parents. Cases are not confirmed by PCR testing or Alberta Health Services.

ONLINE CLASSES

All data for school districts that have temporarily moved classes online is cumulative and does not indicate once a class has returned to in-person learning.

According to the province, school officials can temporarily shift classes or an individual grade to online learning if there are "operational challenges" related to the pandemic.

Districts require approval from the minister of education before shifting one or more schools to at-home learning because of COVID-19.

"A decision for a school authority request will be based on student absentee rates, the ability of a school or school authority to have staff available to operate in-school classes, and other relevant information including local health data, if available," the province says.

Edmonton Public Schools

Greater St. Albert Catholic