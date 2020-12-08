EDMONTON -- An Edmonton laboratory technologist - who’s processed more than 75,000 coronavirus tests - has built a front yard tree farm in an effort to share Christmas cheer with her neighbours.

“It’s just a really heavy time right now. We just wanted to do something to cheer up the neighbourhood and all our friends,” Amy Bull said Tuesday night.

The tree lot is for display only, but it creates a unique and festive photo backdrop that’s free to use.

Bull said she was inspired by pretty Christmas tree lot photos she saw on Instagram - and leaned on her husband and community to help build the display for less than $100.

Some wood and the Christmas trees were donated by friends and neighbours.

The Bulls said the project has brought them closer to people in their community - with physically-distanced conversations and friendly waves becoming more common.

“We peer through our windows all the time and see how people are enjoying it,” Bull said. “A lot of people come for walks around the neighbourhood and they take Christmas photos.”

Bull is a technologist at the provincial virology lab - and has several healthcare workers in her family - meaning 2020 has been a stressful and difficult year. But, she said, sharing some happier times with other people has helped.

“All we think about all the time is COVID, COVID, COVID, so we just wanted to do something fun,” Bull said.

The display is located at 3531-113B Street in south Edmonton, and the Bulls have welcomed people who take photos to share them with #BULLTREEFARM.