COVID-19 masking directives in place at AHS acute-care sites starting Thursday

A new masking directive aimed at helping stop the spread of COVID-19 goes into effect Thursday at Alberta Health Services acute-care facilities.

The new rules will allow zone leaders to require masking of staff, doctors and other health workers, AHS said on Wednesday in a media release.

Masking by patients, designated support people and visitors to emergency departments at acute-care hospitals would also be required if leadership implements the measures, according to the release, adding that "no patient shall be denied services."

Hospital sites that would require enhanced masking could include patient-care areas, elevators, staircases, hallways, common areas, gift shops and cafeterias.

The decision to require masking would be based on several factors, said AHS, including rates of hospitalizations, number of outbreaks, hospital occupancy and test positivity.

If a hospital requires masking, signage indicating its need will be posted.

Masking by AHS staff will be optional when they're not in an area with direct contact with patients, said the release. Masking at continuing care facilities as well as mental health sites that are not within acute-care settings would also be optional.