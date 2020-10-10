Advertisement
COVID-19 outbreak at south Edmonton care centre swells to 80 cases
Published Saturday, October 10, 2020 3:42PM MDT
The Shepherd's Care Foundation's Millwoods Long Term Care Centre had 24 cases between staff and residents as of Sept. 27, 2020.
EDMONTON -- The COVID-19 outbreak at the Shepherd's Care Centre in Mill Woods has grown to 80 cases and seven deaths.
The cases comprise of 53 residents and 27 employees. Two staff members have recovered as of Saturday.
All of the residents infected with the virus reside on the third floor of the centre.
On Friday, Alberta added 277 COVID-19 cases and one death.