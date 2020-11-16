EDMONTON -- Alberta Health Services has confirmed that a COVID-19 outbreak has been declared on a surgical unit at the Queen Elizabeth II Hospital in Grande Prairie after one patient and two healthcare workers tested positive.

The province says contact tracing for anyone who might have been exposed is still ongoing.

Visitors will only be allowed into the affected unit for end-of-life or other extenuating circumstances.

The province says there is no risk to patients coming to the hospital, and it remains a safe place to receive care.