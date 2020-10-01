EDMONTON -- The COVID-19 outbreak at a residence on the University of Alberta campus is ending.

All five people who tested positive have recovered and the remaining tenants of the St. Joseph’s College Men’s Residence have completed their self-isolation.

No additional cases were added since the outbreak began.

The outbreak was confirmed on Sept. 20. The cases involved the athletics community and the U of A temporarily suspended all in-person varsity athletics.

According to the university, athletics activities have now resumed with enhanced safety measures.

The residence will remain on the province’s list of facilities affected by an outbreak for four weeks, to ensure there are no more cases of transmission.