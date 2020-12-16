FORT MCMURRAY -- Alberta Health has declared COVID-19 outbreaks at Suncor's Fort Hills site and Syncrude's Aurora site.

At Fort Hills, a Suncor spokesperson said there have been 32 COVID-19 cases reported at the site. Of those, 14 remain active. Three active cases are employees and 11 are contractors.

None of the active cases are from out of province, but a Suncor spokesperson did not know if any of the 18 recovered cases were from Alberta or elsewhere.

At Aurora, Syncrude spokesperson Will Gibson did not know the specific details of the outbreak at the site.

But across Syncrude's operations, he said there have been 210 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic. There are 70 active cases and 140 recoveries. The cases have been found in employees and contractors.

Health authorities have determined the virus spread among Syncrude workers in the community and not at the workplace.

-with reporting by Vincent McDermott