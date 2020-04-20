EDMONTON -- HIV Edmonton has re-invented one if its annual events because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dine in for Life is replacing Taste for Life on April 22, allowing supporters participate in the important fundraiser from the comfort and safety of their homes.

"Even though it's not the same as being in those amazing venues we're hoping to still make a personal connection," Laura Keegan told CTV Morning Live Edmonton.

Participants make their "reservation" online for the April 22 event instead of purchasing an in-person ticket. Then they can order their meal or make it at home.

People will share photos of their evening online, socializing with other guests and earning the chance to win prizes from HIV Edmonton. The evening will also include a Zoom get-together for those craving some more personal connections.

Money raised will go towards HIV Edmonton's client meal program and filling the needs of clients in isolation, including hygiene items and psychosocial program items. The organization is seeing additional needs for support through the pandemic.

"Living with HIV has already been very isolating, and so to have to isolate beyond that is really challenging," Keegan said. "The longer this goes on, the more we are concerned about how people are managing."

The event's giving menu has other donation options available as well, including supporting cooking classes and meals for clients.