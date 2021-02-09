EDMONTON -- Alberta's chief medical officer of health will give the COVID-19 update on Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. MST.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw's remarks

She'll speak just a few hours after Health Minister Tyler Shandro is scheduled to announce an expansion of rapid point-of-care testing in the province.

The news conference with Shandro and representatives from Alberta Health Services and Suncor at 11 a.m.

Alberta announced 269 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, the first day of Stage 1 of the province's reopening plan.

The provincial positivity rate sits at 4.3 per cent and reproductive (R) value at 0.8.

There are 432 Albertans in hospital with the disease, including 76 who are in ICUs.

Hinshaw also announced on Monday 25 more cases of the B.1.1.7 COVID-19 variant first identified in the United Kingdom.

For just under half of the 96 cases of this strain Alberta has found, contact tracers have not been able to find an original source of transmission.

Alberta's top doctor has said she is concerned about the potential threat posed by the coronavirus mutations, but that "it's not inevitable that the variant strain would become the dominant strain."

"It really depends," she said, "on all of us and continuing to work together to prevent the spread."

More than 120,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered in the province as of Feb. 7. That includes double doses given to some 29,000 Albertans who have been fully immunized.