COVID-19 vaccines unavailable at some Alberta pharmacies due to distribution 'glitch'

Some Alberta pharmacies are cancelling immunization appointments due to late vaccine shipments.

The province's seasonal immunization campaign began today, although Alberta's health minister said a distribution "glitch" led to vaccines not being delivered accordingly.

Bukola Akande, a west-end pharmacy manager, told CTV News Edmonton on Tuesday they've received flu vaccines but are waiting for the COVID-19 vaccines to arrive.

"We were fully booked. We had to call everybody and tell them the situation," said Akande, who is experiencing not having vaccines on Day 1 of the immunization campaign for the first time.

According to Adriana LaGrange, Alberta's health minister, pharmacies should receive their shipments by Oct. 18.

This is the second time distribution issues derailed previous plans to have vaccines available at doctor's offices and nurse practitioner clinics.

"This year has been a mess, and I think we are going to have to learn from this, from the supply chain all the way to marketing and advertising," said microbiologist Jason Tetro regarding the handling of vaccines.

According to Alberta Health Services, the province will spend nearly $500,000, the same amount as last year's budget, to promote vaccination bookings through online, newsprint, radio, television and roadside ads.

"The province hasn’t really had a campaign, they’re talking about the people most at risk, but this is a population-based effort and I haven’t heard that from them," said Tetro.

Despite the distribution failure, Akande said getting your vaccine is "very important."

"I encourage everyone to go out and get their vaccine. Even though we are having a rough start … I am sure by the end of the week, every pharmacy should have the two vaccines and they should go ahead and book an appointment," she said.

You can book your COVID-19 and influenza immunization appointments through Alberta Health Services.

Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or RSV, immunization appointments can now be booked for openings beginning on Oct. 21.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Nicole Weisberg.