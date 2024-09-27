EDMONTON
    • CRA hosts escape room in Edmonton to teach people about scams

    The Canada Revenue Agency "Spot the Scams" escape room.
    A unique escape room is set up at Southgate Centre in Edmonton this weekend.

    It's being put on by the Canada Revenue Agency to teach people how not to fall for a scam.

    The hands-on experience is designed to help people recognize common scams that use the Government of Canada's name.

    "There's clues, there's keys, there's a little bit of everything, just like a regular escape room," CRA spokesperson David Nunes said.

    At the end of the experience, participants will receive a score to see how they did.

    "All of the scams nowadays come in such different shapes and sizes, depending on the technology that the scammers are using. They can come through emails, text messages, WhatsApp. The list goes on," Nunes said.

    "It really depends on the demographic of who you are, and that's how you might fall most susceptible to these scams."

    Nunes says people have been enjoying the experience, competing against friends or partners in the escape room.

    The escape room is free and is open during mall hours.

