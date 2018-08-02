The City of Edmonton said work to dismantle the crane being used for construction of the JW Marriott tower in the Ice District would begin Thursday evening, and was expected to cause traffic disruptions below until mid-August.

Officials said starting at 6:30 p.m. all eastbound and westbound traffic will be reduced to one lane on 104 Avenue between 102 Street and 104 Street.

The lanes will be closed as crews dismantle the crane from the top of the JW Marriott building.

The closure will remain in effect until August 17.