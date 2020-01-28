EDMONTON -- A crane on the Peace River bridge project broke and fell on Tuesday, but no one was injured as a result.

Alberta Transportation told CTV News Edmonton that a cable that support the arm of the crane broke, which caused it to fall on new girders installed on the bridge.

No one was injured when the crane fell, Alberta Transportation said.

An investigation is underway.

When the crane is removed, Alberta Transportation will check whether the new girders were damaged.