There are no immediate reports of injuries or damage after a crane toppled outside a south Edmonton school.

The Edmonton Public School Board says it received reports of the tipped crane outside of Dr. Margaret Ann Armour School at about 9:30 a.m.

The new portables at my kids school may be taking a lot longer to be assembled now. #yeg pic.twitter.com/mVkE32dU1j — Shaun (@Sbone67) August 9, 2019

Occupational Health and Safety officials are now investigating the incident.

The school has classes from Grades 1 through 9 and students aren't set to return unil Sept. 3.