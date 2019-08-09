Crane topples outside south Edmonton school construction site
A crane tipped over outside of Dr. Margaret Ann Armour School. (Cam Wiebe/CTV News Edmonton)
Published Friday, August 9, 2019 11:56AM MDT
There are no immediate reports of injuries or damage after a crane toppled outside a south Edmonton school.
The Edmonton Public School Board says it received reports of the tipped crane outside of Dr. Margaret Ann Armour School at about 9:30 a.m.
Occupational Health and Safety officials are now investigating the incident.
The school has classes from Grades 1 through 9 and students aren't set to return unil Sept. 3.