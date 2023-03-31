Crash affecting traffic west of Edmonton International Airport

The southbound Highway 2 exit onto westbound Highway 19 is not passable because of a crash, police say.

Two vehicles were involved in the collision west of Edmonton International Airport, but no other details were provided by RCMP when they put out a traffic advisory around 8:30 a.m.

At that time, southbound Highway 2 traffic was being diverted at Highway 39, and westbound Highway 19 traffic west of the Queen Elizabeth II Highway was being diverted south onto the QEII.

"The RCMP collision reconstructionist will be attending. Expect delays for some time. An update will be sent when more information becomes available," Mounties said.

This is a developing news story. Information will be updated as it becomes available.