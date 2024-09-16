EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Crash affecting Whitemud Drive traffic

    An aerial image of the intersection of 111 Street and Whitemud Drive, by Edmonton's Southgate Centre, taken on June 12, 2024. (Cam Wiebe / CTV News Edmonton) An aerial image of the intersection of 111 Street and Whitemud Drive, by Edmonton's Southgate Centre, taken on June 12, 2024. (Cam Wiebe / CTV News Edmonton)
    A crash on eastbound Whitemud Drive was affecting traffic near 111 Street as of 10 a.m. on Monday.

    Police say two vehicles collided in the area just before 9 a.m.

    One vehicle flipped and landed in multiple lanes of traffic.

    Motorists were asked to avoid the area.

    Both drivers were treated at the scene and taken to hospital for "precautionary reasons," police said. 

