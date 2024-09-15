Crash affects traffic on 66 Street in northeast Edmonton

Traffic was slowed on 66 Street in northeast Edmonton after a serious crash on Sunday afternoon.

At around 1:30 p.m., Edmonton police responded to a crash at the intersection of 153 Avenue and 66 Street.

Police said traffic was restricted southbound from 153 Avenue and eastbound from 66 Street.

No details were given about how many vehicles were involved or if there were any injuries.

Police did not say for how long the disruption was expected to last.