EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Crash affects traffic on 66 Street in northeast Edmonton

    Edmonton police responded to a crash at the intersection of 153 Avenue and 66 Street on Sept. 15, 2024. (Evan Kenny/CTV News Edmonton) Edmonton police responded to a crash at the intersection of 153 Avenue and 66 Street on Sept. 15, 2024. (Evan Kenny/CTV News Edmonton)
    Share

    Traffic was slowed on 66 Street in northeast Edmonton after a serious crash on Sunday afternoon.

    At around 1:30 p.m., Edmonton police responded to a crash at the intersection of 153 Avenue and 66 Street.

    Police said traffic was restricted southbound from 153 Avenue and eastbound from 66 Street.

    No details were given about how many vehicles were involved or if there were any injuries.

    Police did not say for how long the disruption was expected to last. 

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News