EDMONTON -- No one was hurt when a semi crashed into a bridge in Edmonton Friday morning, police say.

The crash happened in the southbound lanes at the CN railway bridge over Yellowhead Trail sometime before 8:30 a.m.

Semi, bridge June 5 2020

Fort Road between 66 Street and Yellowhead Trail was closed in both directions.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area.

Semi, CN bridge, June 5 2020