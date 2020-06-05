Advertisement
Crash at CN overpass closes Fort Road Friday morning
Published Friday, June 5, 2020 10:29AM MDT Last Updated Friday, June 5, 2020 11:04AM MDT
EDMONTON -- No one was hurt when a semi crashed into a bridge in Edmonton Friday morning, police say.
The crash happened in the southbound lanes at the CN railway bridge over Yellowhead Trail sometime before 8:30 a.m.
Fort Road between 66 Street and Yellowhead Trail was closed in both directions.
Drivers were asked to avoid the area.