Crash at St. Albert hospital 'medical in nature,' no charges being laid: police

A truck was driven through a cement barrier and into the front doors of the Sturgeon Community Hospital on March 26, 2023, shortly after 8 p.m. Police called the cause of the crash "medical in nature." (Photo provided by RCMP.) A truck was driven through a cement barrier and into the front doors of the Sturgeon Community Hospital on March 26, 2023, shortly after 8 p.m. Police called the cause of the crash "medical in nature." (Photo provided by RCMP.)

