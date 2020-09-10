EDMONTON -- A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Highway 2A in Lacombe County Wednesday evening.

According to RCMP, the crash happened with a pickup truck around 7 p.m. at Range Road 271.

The northbound truck and southbound motorcycle collided in the intersection, Mounties said.

The motorcyclist was 40 years old. They were not identified.

Police did not release the condition of the other driver, or say if other passengers were involved.

RCMP are investigating the cause of the crash.