

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





Traffic on Highway 19 is disrupted due to the response by emergency crews to a serious collision.

Leduc RCMP were called to a crash near Highway 19 and Range Road 261 around 6 p.m.

According to Alberta 511, all lanes in both directions are closed for investigators.

Motorists were told to expect delays in the area until the scene was cleared.

More to come…