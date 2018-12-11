Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Crash closes Highway 19 west of Nisku
Part of Highway 19 was closed Tuesday night as investigators worked at the scene of a serious crash.
Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton
Published Tuesday, December 11, 2018 6:31PM MST
Last Updated Tuesday, December 11, 2018 6:36PM MST
Traffic on Highway 19 is disrupted due to the response by emergency crews to a serious collision.
Leduc RCMP were called to a crash near Highway 19 and Range Road 261 around 6 p.m.
According to Alberta 511, all lanes in both directions are closed for investigators.
Motorists were told to expect delays in the area until the scene was cleared.
More to come…