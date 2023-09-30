Edmonton

    • Crash closes Highway 63 near Suncor North Gate

    An RCMP cruiser is seen in this undated file photo. (CTV News) An RCMP cruiser is seen in this undated file photo. (CTV News)

    Two pickup trucks crashed on Highway 63 early Saturday morning near the Suncor North Gate.

    The highway was shut down for several hours due to the high volume of debris spread across the road.

    Around 2 p.m., RCMP said one lane had been reopened but that traffic was moving "extremely slow."

    An analyst was called in from Edmonton to help police investigate.

    RCMP estimated the other lanes would remain closed into Saturday night. Drivers were asked to avoid the area if possible.

    There was no word about injuries.

