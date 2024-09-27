Crash closes westbound Highway 16 west of Edson

A crash scene made westbound Highway 16 impassable west of Edson Friday morning.

According to RCMP, a semi and car crashed at Range Road 224A, near the unincorporated community Obed, about 60 kilometres west of Edson.

There is no detour; police advised commuters to take an alternate route or expect a long delay.

They were working to split the eastbound lanes to allow two-way traffic eventually.

No information about the people involved or what happened was provided.