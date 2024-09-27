EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Crash closes westbound Highway 16 west of Edson

    An RCMP cruiser is seen in this file photo. An RCMP cruiser is seen in this file photo.
    Share

    A crash scene made westbound Highway 16 impassable west of Edson Friday morning.

    According to RCMP, a semi and car crashed at Range Road 224A, near the unincorporated community Obed, about 60 kilometres west of Edson.

    There is no detour; police advised commuters to take an alternate route or expect a long delay.

    They were working to split the eastbound lanes to allow two-way traffic eventually.

    No information about the people involved or what happened was provided. 

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News