Crash in north-central neighbourhood fatal, police confirm

At least one person is dead because of a crash in north-central Edmonton early Thursday morning.

Emergency responders were loading an SUV passenger onto a stretcher and attempting to cut out the driver, who was presumed dead, when CTV News Edmonton arrived around 6 a.m. at the scene at 120 Avenue and 89 Street.

Police later confirmed the crash was fatal, but did not share any other details. They asked motorists to avoid the area.

The vehicle and a nearby tree were heavily damaged.

Delton neighbourhood residents told CTV News Edmonton they heard the vehicle speeding down their street right before the crash.

"I had my windows open," Vern Smart said. "The speed of the car – you could hear it… And then the squeal. And then the smash of the car. And then I come out and all I seen [sic] was that car smoking."

He added, "I've seen some accidents. This is one of the worst ones I've ever seen."

Coby Steinhauer was getting ready to leave for work at the time of the crash.

"I heard the brakes squeal and then I heard a big, big bang, basically. I came outside and seen [sic] all this commotion going on," he recalled.

An Edmonton Police Service spokesperson said more information would be released later Thursday morning.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Evan Klippenstein