

CTV News Edmonton





EDMONTON -- Emergency crews are on scene at a crash in north Edmonton on Thursday morning.

The call came in shortly after 8 a.m.

A pickup truck and a hatchback type car were involved in a collision.

Police have closed off the intersection of 97 Street and 167 Avenue and traffic is being rerouted.

A spokesperson for Edmonton police says there were injuries as a result of the crash, but further information has not been provided.