Crash in north Edmonton results in road closures
A pickup truck and car were involved in a crash on the morning of Oct. 3, 2019. (Matt Marshall/CTV News Edmonton)
CTV News Edmonton
Published Thursday, October 3, 2019 8:59AM MDT
Last Updated Thursday, October 3, 2019 9:48AM MDT
EDMONTON -- Emergency crews are on scene at a crash in north Edmonton on Thursday morning.
The call came in shortly after 8 a.m.
A pickup truck and a hatchback type car were involved in a collision.
Police have closed off the intersection of 97 Street and 167 Avenue and traffic is being rerouted.
A spokesperson for Edmonton police says there were injuries as a result of the crash, but further information has not been provided.