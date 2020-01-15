EDMONTON -- Traffic was shut down on 97 Street southbound after a police vehicle sustained damaged in a serious collision early Wednesday morning.

The crash occurred in the intersection of 97 Street and 127 Avenue at around 4 a.m.

Two vehicles were involved, the police cruiser and a grey or beige SUV.

The cruiser sustained visible damage to the front passenger side, while the other vehicle appeared to be smashed on the rear passenger side.

It's unclear what happened or the extent of injuries suffered by those involved.

97 Street was closed southbound between 127 Avenue and 128 Avenue, and northbound traffic was reduced to one lane.

Westbound traffic on 127 Avenue was also being rerouted.