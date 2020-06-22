EDMONTON -- A farm herbicide sprayer was involved in a crash with a passenger vehicle west of Edmonton on Monday evening.

The crash happened around 9 p.m. at Highway 227 and Range Road 21.

RCMP confirmed the vehicle was trying to pass the sprayer as it turned left when the crash happened.

Two people in the vehicle were treated on scene by EMS and released.

The driver of the sprayer was taken to hospital by ground ambulance with minor injuries.

The highway was closed in both directions for about an hour. The eastbound lanes reopened shortly after 10 p.m., and police said the westbound lanes would likely open before 11 p.m.

An undetermined amount of herbicide spilled from the sprayer during the crash.

Environment Canada is expected to attend the crash scene on Tuesday morning to investigate the herbicide spill.