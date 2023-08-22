Crash involving pedestrian causes road closures in north Edmonton
Edmonton police on the scene of a collision involving a pedestrian and a vehicle on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, on 117 Avenue at 97 Street. (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton)
Police are asking drivers to avoid an area in north Edmonton after a crash involving a pedestrian.
The crash happened in the area of 97 Street and 117 Avenue.
Southbound traffic at 118 Avenue is closed as well as eastbound traffic at 117 Avenue from 98 Street.
No details about injuries have been released.