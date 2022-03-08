Crash involving pedestrian leads to gas leak in Grande Prairie: RCMP

Grande Prairie RCMP were called to a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian Tuesday afternoon.

The collision occurred near 100 Street and 100 Avenue in Grande Prairie with RCMP, fire and emergency medical services all on site.

As a result of the crash, police said there’s a gas leak and traffic is being diverted from the area.

Motorists are asked to find an alternate route until the road reopens.

RCMP have not provided an update on injuries at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.