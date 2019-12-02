EDMONTON -- Drivers have been asked to avoid an east-Edmonton intersection after a crash between a car and a semi caused and oil spill.

Police say a woman was attempting to turn left onto 90 Avenue from 75 Street when her car and a semi collided.

The woman sustained minor injuries and was taken to hospital for precautionary reasons.

Police added the truck's oil pan ruptured in the event and spilled oil throughout the intersection.

Northbound traffic on 75 Street from 90 Avenue has been affected, but southbound traffic remains unaffected.

Northbound commuters were being redirected east or west on 90 Avenue.