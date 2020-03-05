EDMONTON -- A 73-year-old man from Kenora, Ont. is dead after a four-vehicle crash near Redwater.

The crash happened around 8 p.m. on Wednesday. A truck headed westbound on Highway 28 east of Redwater hit another truck headed eastbound. Another eastbound truck slowed down to avoid the crash, and was rear-ended by a semi-truck.

The driver of the westbound truck was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the eastbound truck from the first crash was taken to hospital with serious life threatening injuries.

The driver of the truck that was rear ended was taken to hospital with serious, non life-threatening injuries. The driver of the semi was not injured.

Icy conditions were reported on the highway at the time of the crash.

Traffic was rerouted on Highway 28 for several hours.

Redwater is about 60 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.