Crash near Grande Prairie sends 1 to hospital
Published Thursday, April 29, 2021 7:04AM MDT
EDMONTON -- A man was severely hurt in a crash on Highway 2 north of Grande Prairie on Wednesday, authorities say.
Mounties say the man's pickup truck left the highway through a field onto Township Road 732 and ended up in a ditch sometime before 6 p.m.
The 48-year-old driver was taken to hospital with what police described as serious injuries.
RCMP are investigating. The roadway was reopened Wednesday evening.