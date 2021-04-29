EDMONTON -- A man was severely hurt in a crash on Highway 2 north of Grande Prairie on Wednesday, authorities say.

Mounties say the man's pickup truck left the highway through a field onto Township Road 732 and ended up in a ditch sometime before 6 p.m.

The 48-year-old driver was taken to hospital with what police described as serious injuries.

RCMP are investigating. The roadway was reopened Wednesday evening. ​