A woman was hospitalized but expected to survive a crash in west Edmonton Tuesday morning, Alberta Health Services says.

Police officials have not yet confirmed what happened on Stony Plain Road and 178 Street.

According to witnesses, a red car ran a red light while heading west on Stony Plain Road and struck a white car, causing it to crash through a traffic light pole.

The woman driving the white car needed to be extricated by the fire department.

When CTV News Edmonton arrived at the scene, the white car was still in the ditch where it had come to a stop. Both vehicles were heavily damaged.

All but one lane of traffic on Stony Plain Road was closed for a period of time, causing backups for several blocks.