Crash on Yellowhead Trail causes traffic delays
Published Sunday, June 7, 2020 4:45PM MDT
EDMONTON -- Emergency crews were called to a crash on the Yellowhead on Sunday afternoon.
It happened at 127 Street and Yellowhead westbound.
At least three vehicles were involved.
A major power outage happening at the same time had caused the traffic lights to be out, but it’s unclear if that contributed to the crash.
Officials have not released any information about injuries.
