    • Crash south of Edmonton leaves man with life-threatening injuries

    A STARS Air Ambulance helicopter is seen in this file photo. (CTV News Edmonton)

    A man suffered life-threatening injuries after a crash involving farm equipment on the weekend.

    Emergency crews were called to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 13 just west of Highway 2 in Wetaskiwin around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday.

    A pickup pulling a large trailer full of farm equipment was driving northbound on Range Road 262 toward Highway 13.

    The driver was unable to stop at the intersection and slid into it.

    An eastbound vehicle then crashed into the trailer.

    The man driving the eastbound vehicle was taken by STARS Air Ambulance to hospital in Edmonton with life-threatening injuries.

    The driver of the pickup was not injured.

