Crash southeast of Rocky Mountain House leaves one dead

    One man is dead following a collision Tuesday between a pickup truck and a semi tractor-trailer near Rocky Mountain House.

    RCMP said in a media release the collision occurred on Highway 11 at the intersection with Range Road 61, about 10 kilometres southeast of the central Alberta town, just after 7 p.m.

     

    The driver of the pickup, a 22-year-old Red Deer man, died on scene, police said. A passenger in the pickup, a 21-year-old woman, sustained serious injuries.

    The driver of the semi was not injured.

    The crash is under investigation.

    Rocky Mountain House is 162 kilometres southwest of Edmonton.

