EDMONTON -- A 29-year-old died near Killam, Alta., Tuesday evening after hitting a moose.

Police say the crash happened around 10 p.m. on Highway 619, 20 kilometres east of the town.

The driver was pronounced dead on scene.

Police rerouted traffic from the highway and Range Road 110 for several hours, but have since reopened the area.

Killam is less than two hours southeast of Edmonton.