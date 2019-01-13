Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Crash with tree sends woman to hospital
A woman was taken to hospital after the vehicle she was driving crashed into a tree near 9731 105 Street.
Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton
Published Sunday, January 13, 2019 10:00AM MST
A woman had to be extricated from the vehicle she was driving Saturday night after it crashed into a tree.
The crash happened around 10 p.m. near 9731 105 Street.
The woman was driving northbound and appeared to have collided with a tree on the east side of the road.
The cause of the crash is unknown. Investigators closed the area for a couple hours.