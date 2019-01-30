

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





Snowy conditions sent officers to several collision scenes in and around the city Wednesday morning.

By late morning, RCMP were still at the scene of a serious, three-vehicle collision on eastbound Highway 16.

No information was provided about any injuries sustained the crash, but Mounties said the fire department was assisting.

Eastbound traffic was being diverted at Century Road. Officials did not know how long the lanes would be closed for, but warned of dangerous driving conditions.

Edmonton police also attended a scene in the eastbound lanes of Anthony Henday Drive near the North Saskatchewan River around 8:10 a.m.

There, an unknown number of vehicles had been involved in a crash, which police believe was caused by road conditions.

One person was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Major delays were caused until a lane of traffic was cleared.

Snowfall in Edmonton is expected to taper off by the afternoon, although some areas north of the city were expected to see as much as five centimetres.