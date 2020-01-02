EDMONTON -- A new group counselling program is offering support to queer and trans victims of sexual violence.

Registered social worker Jess Marie has developed Refleqt over the past year as a space where victims can feel comfortable talking about non-traditional relationships.

"It is about supporting queer and trans adults to process and heal from sexual trauma in a setting that's supportive and reflects their experiences," said Marie.

The Sexual Assault Centre of Edmonton has long offered one-on-one counselling for queer and trans victims, but Marie says few felt comfortable moving on to group counselling where groups are offered for men or women.

"This group doesn't have that binary approach so people don't have to associate with any particular gender identity to take this group," she said. "It's open to all genders."

It's the first time the centre will offer such a program. It says one in two transgender and non-binary people experience sexual violence.

"Creating this felt like ... filling in a gap that we were very aware of and were witnessing."

Group counselling consists of nine sessions with up to ten people involved. Marie says the centre is looking to possibly expand Refleqt to include a group for teens.

With files from Amanda Anderson