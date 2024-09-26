Creation of local committees to oversee Alberta RCMP policing takes step closer to reality

The creation of committees to oversee policing in Alberta communities served by the RCMP took a step closer to becoming reality Wednesday.

With the signing of the order in council — a symbolic step taken by the lieutenant governor to formally move a piece of legislation towards becoming law — the Police Amendment Act, which was introduced and passed by the UCP government almost two years ago, is slated to take effect March 1.

The amendment will require such municipalities to appoint people to committees to oversee and set local policing priorities.

Each municipality served by the RCMP with a population greater than 15,000 will require its own committee, according to the act's amendment, while those between 5,000 and 15,000 will need to appoint members to regional committees.

"By creating new civilian governance bodies, we’re responding to Albertans’ long-standing desire for more say in how the RCMP police their communities while advancing a paradigm shift that sees local police across the province as an extension and a reflection of the communities they serve," Mike Ellis, Alberta's minister of public safety and emergency services, said Wednesday in a media release.

Deputy Commissioner Rob Hill, the commanding officer of the Alberta RCMP, said in the release the amendments to the police act will support his division's "ongoing efforts to ensure that communities have a strong voice in their policing priorities."

"In particular, it will assist our work on local resourcing, responding to calls for mental health and addictions issues, targeting prolific offenders, and dealing with hate crimes," Hill said.

Communities with populations under 5,000 that are policed by the RCMP will be represented by the new 15-person Provincial Police Advisory Board, which will include representatives from Alberta Municipalities, Rural Municipalities of Alberta, and First Nations and Métis communities, as well as community representation for each of the province’s RCMP districts.