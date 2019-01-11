Edmonton police have released photos of two men believed to have stolen credit cards between October and December.

Investigators believe the credit cards were stolen from wallets, removed from the victims jackets, while they dined at restaurants throughout the city.

They said the cards were then immediately used to make large purchases.

Police said more than $25,000 worth of fraudulent purchases have been made using credit cards stolen from diners, and that there could be more victims.

The suspects are described as well-dressed men, of Middle Eastern descent in their mid-twenties. Both are about 175 centimetres (5’9”) tall.

Anyone who may recognize the suspects is asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.