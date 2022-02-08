Crews battle fire at downtown apartment building
Edmonton fire crews were called to a blaze at an apartment building Tuesday morning.
Brittany Eveneshen, a spokesperson for Edmonton Fire Rescue Services, said they received multiple calls reporting the fire at 100 Avenue and 119 Street starting around 11:20 a.m.
Firefighters were on scene with eight rigs minutes later to battle the flames, Eveneshen added.
Eldon Hoekstra, the district chief for district one, said crews were able to attack the fire from the outside of the building and knock it down before going in.
“That prevented the fire from extending into other units,” he said.
According to Hoekstra, the fire was contained to one unit, “which looked like it was under some sort of renovation.”
Long-time resident Hazel Galliford said she could see flames coming from the fourth floor unit window.
“They’re renovating the place,” she noted. “I don’t know what kind of a motor was in there but there was a motor running all the time.”
“The workers should have been here.”
EFRS attended a structure fire Tuesday morning at 100 Avenue and 119 Street. The blaze was contained to one unit in the apartment building.
Eveneshen said no one was injured and none of the other units sustained fire damage.
There was some water and smoke damage however, according to Hoekstra.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
