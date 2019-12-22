EDMONTON -- Crews were called to a fire at an apartment building in the area of 98 Avenue and 156 Street Sunday afternoon.

The call came in at 12:24 p.m., with crews on scene at the three-storey walk up three minutes later.

The blaze was contained to one suite and was brought under control about 40 minutes after crews arrived. Firefighters declared it out at 2:18 p.m.

No one was injured.