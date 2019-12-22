Crews battle fire at west end apartment building
Published Sunday, December 22, 2019 2:12PM MST Last Updated Sunday, December 22, 2019 2:36PM MST
EDMONTON -- Crews were called to a fire at an apartment building in the area of 98 Avenue and 156 Street Sunday afternoon.
The call came in at 12:24 p.m., with crews on scene at the three-storey walk up three minutes later.
The blaze was contained to one suite and was brought under control about 40 minutes after crews arrived. Firefighters declared it out at 2:18 p.m.
No one was injured.