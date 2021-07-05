Advertisement
Crews battle flames at under-construction home in central Edmonton
Published Monday, July 5, 2021 6:56AM MDT Last Updated Monday, July 5, 2021 7:49AM MDT
EDMONTON -- A fire at an under-construction home in central Edmonton is under control after flames broke out early Monday morning.
Crews with Edmonton Fire Rescue Service responded to a the area of 119 Avenue and 91 Street just after 5 a.m.
They managed to get the fire under control about a half-hour later though crews are still working to contain the scene.
No injuries were reported.
Edmonton Police have been called to investigate.
